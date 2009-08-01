CHART OF THE DAY: Silicon Valley Unemployment Skyrockets

Unemployment in the Valley is now higher than it was after the dotcom bust.



The job market is so bad that some folks are giving up, quitting the tech industry, and going into healthcare (and green-tech, which isn’t exactly thriving right now, either).

Desperately awaiting the next big tech boom… (Via WSJ)

