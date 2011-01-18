CHART OF THE DAY: Shutting Down Tom Brady

Tom Brady led the NFL in Adjusted Yards per Attempt* (AY/A) for the second time in his career. His 9.02 AY/A is the 15th highest mark ever in the NFL.



And yet, that paled in comparison to how well Brady was throwing the ball in the second-half of the season before the Jets shut him down in the playoffs.

In the final eight games of the regular season, Brady had an AY/A of 10.88.

Just how good is 10.88 AY/A? Peyton Manning holds the single-season record with 10.24 AY/A set back in 2004. Only five other quarterbacks have even posted a season with at least 9.30: Joe Montana (9.54 in 1989), Chris Chandler (9.52 in 1998), Roger Staubach (9.49 in 1971), Brady (9.42 in 2007) and Dan Marino (9.36 in 1984).

But when Brady went up against the Jets on Sunday, that all came to a screeching halt. His 45 attempts were his most on the season. His 89.0 passer rating was his fourth-worst game. And his 6.53 AY/A was better than just three games all season.

And despite thrashing the Jets in week 12, two of Brady’s four worst performances this year came against the Jets. So maybe we shouldn’t have been so surprised after all.

Here is a game-by-game breakdown of Brady’s AY/A. Losses are outlined in red…

* Adjusted Yards per Attempt takes Yards per Attempts and adjusts that figure based on the number of touchdowns and interceptions thrown. Data via Pro-Football-Reference.com.

