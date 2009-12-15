CHART OF THE DAY: The Shows That Get The Biggest Viewership Boost From DVRs

Jay Yarow
What kind of shows are benefiting from the rise of digital video recorders? Surprise! It’s fringe shows with strong critical and fan followings.

Here’s the television shows who see the biggest audience growth from DVRs, per Nielsen.

sai121409 time shifted chart

