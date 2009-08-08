CHART OF THE DAY: Is Securitization Set To Grow?

Today the Federal Reserve announced yet another big decline in the amount of consumer credit made available. Key to stemming this decline will be an expansion of the moribund securitization market. The kind-of good news: for several months, the share of total consumer credit held by securitized pools has basically remained flat, or slightly up.



Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.