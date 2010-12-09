CHART OF THE DAY: The Shocking Selloff In Muni Bonds That Has Investors Running Scared

Today saw a massive selloff in the broader bond market, but the muni bond situation may be the most alarming.



The threat of the end of the Build America Bond program looms large, and it is scaring investors into selling out of the muni market.

It could be the next black swan looming, ready to cause an even larger problem for states already overburdened with debt.

Just check out the down move in the Muni bond ETF today. It may be off its lows of the day, but it still doesn’t look good.

