CHART OF THE DAY: Microsoft's Share Of The Search Market Is Finally Bigger Than Yahoo's

Microsoft has poured billions of dollars into its search engine, and this is what it has to show for it.



It is now the second largest search engine in the U.S., just edging past Yahoo for the first time in December, according to the latest comScore data. That’s nice and all, but Microsoft is in a partnership with Yahoo, so it probably doesn’t want to be taking share from Yahoo.

It really wants to be taking share from Google. That’s not happening. The good news from Microsoft’s perspective is that Google’s search share has been stuck around 65% for years now.

