CHART OF THE DAY: Screen Shift: U.S. DVR and Mobile Video Growth Climbing Fastest

A new Nielsen report shows Americans watching plenty of TV at home — 153 hours every month — but DVR viewership and mobile video are growing faster than any other segment. Mobile video watching jumped 52% from the previous year and “time-shifted” TV watching climbed 37% over the same period.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.