CHART OF THE DAY: Samsung's Rapid Transformation Into A Mobile Company

Samsung has enjoyed unprecedented success under its mobile chief JK Shin, and that’s no more evident when you take a look at how the Korean company’s mobile division drives the Samsung’s total profits.

According to Samsung’s financial data, which was collected by The Wall Street Journal and charted for us by Statista, Samsung’s mobile profits continue to make up a greater percentage of the company’s total profits, rising from 25% in 2010 to 52% the following year, and a little more than two-thirds of Samsung’s gargantuan profits from 2012 and 2013.

This year, mobile profits make up an even bigger chunk of Samsung’s profits, but those profits are also extremely low as Samsung’s global market share slipped to 25% in the second quarter, compared to 32% in the same quarter a year ago. Samsung cites increased competition from “low-to-mid-end smartphone makers,” like Xiaomi.

