CHART OF THE DAY: Samsung's Mobile Market Share Is Tumbling

We’ve previously reported on the troubled state of Samsung’s mobile business, but the cheese became a little more binding on Monday with a report from The Wall Street Journal saying the South Korean company is considering replacing some of its top executives as a result of its cratering smartphone business.

To get an idea of the pressure Samsung is facing in the mobile sphere, check out the company’s global smartphone market share. Based on IDC data charted for us by BI Intelligence, Samsung’s market share is getting eaten not only by Apple, representing the high-end smartphone market, but most notably from low-end phone makers in China including Lenovo, Huawei, and Xiaomi, which has come out of nowhere to become the biggest smartphone maker in China and the third-biggest in the world. (The “Other” section in this chart includes a bunch of smaller phone makers in India, Indonesia, and other big countries. But they’re all much smaller than HTC.)

Samsung’s mobile profits and revenue are both tumbling, but that only partially explains the shakeup. As for what Samsung should actually do about its mobile woes, Business Insider’s Jay Yarow has a far-out idea to save the company.

