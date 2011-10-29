CHART OF THE DAY: Samsung's Meteoric Rise In The Smartphone Market

Jay Yarow, Kamelia Angelova
Samsung is now the world’s largest smartphone maker churning out 28 million phones last quarter, according to data from Strategy Analytics.

In the chart below you can see its unbelievable growth. It looks like the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy in June 2010 across all the major carriers was the main cause of its growth spurt.

chart of the day, global smartphone shipments for samsung, nokia, apple, october 2011

