CHART OF THE DAY: Samsung's Meteoric Rise In The Smartphone Market

Samsung is now the world’s largest smartphone maker churning out 28 million phones last quarter, according to data from Strategy Analytics.



In the chart below you can see its unbelievable growth. It looks like the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy in June 2010 across all the major carriers was the main cause of its growth spurt.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.