CHART OF THE DAY: Check Out The Crazy Growth In Samsung's Ad Spending

We’ve noticed a big increase in Samsung advertising lately, so we reached out to Kantar Media for some data on how its media spend compares to Apple.



The numbers we got back were stunning. For the first six months of this year, Samsung spent $100 million in the U.S., up from just $7 million the year before.

As much as its spending on U.S. media, it’s still much less than Apple, which spent $193 million in the first six months of this year, nearly double what it spent over the same period last year.

