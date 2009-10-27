CHART OF THE DAY: October Breaks Down Against September

Last week, observers started realising that October trading and September trading were looking a lot like each other, as both months started with a dip, followed by a surge, followed by choppiness, and then a decline. But with today’s action, we’ve broken decisively below the September benchmark. And with the dollar rallying, and fresh concerns about bank sector health, we might have a hard time pulling back in the final week of the month.



