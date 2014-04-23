CHART OF THE DAY: Here's How Much Russia Controls Of The World's Most Important Commodities

Many are watching the geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine closely.

This is because Russia is a major commodities producer in terms of energy, metals and mining, and agriculture, and investors are worried about the impact this could have on the prices of various commodities. Russia produces 13% of global oil output and 14% of global natural gas output.

Of course the international community is also considering more sanctions on Russia.

“The importance of Russian energy flows to both Russia (via state revenues) and the US and Europe (via potential impacts on growth and inflation) suggest energy-related sanctions are unlikely,” writes Max Layton, senior commodities economist at Goldman Sachs.

Sanctions on certain metals like platinum, palladium and nickel are also unlikely because these metals “may be difficult to replace in the European and US markets given their large shares of global output.”

