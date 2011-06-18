CHART OF THE DAY: RIM's Astounding Collapse In The U.S.

Jay Yarow
Here is an eye-popping chart from Needham analyst Charlie Wolf, via Fortune. You can see RIM’s share of the U.S. market collapse right around the time Verizon decides to throw its weight behind Android.

As RIM’s marketshare in the U.S. collapsed, so did its average selling price per phone. Sure, RIM is proud of its expansion into other markets, but they’re not as valuable to RIM.

chart of the day, blackberry market share, june 2011

