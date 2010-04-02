CHART OF THE DAY: Apple Gaining On RIM Fast

If you want the short take on why BlackBerry maker Research In Motion is in trouble, take a look at this chart.



ChangeWave Research’s latest survey of 4,040 consumers shows Research In Motion’s penetration is the lowest it has been since Oct. 2007.

Apple’s penetration has marched upward since it hit the market. It is now at 33% compared to RIM’s 38%.

If RIM shareholders are feeling blue, they can take consolation in the fact that this is just one chart based on one source. We’ve seen others where RIM is doing a solid job defending its turf.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.