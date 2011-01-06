CHART OF THE DAY: Here's How Much A Unique Visitor Is Worth

Want to get the Chart Of The Day a day earlier? Sign up for our Chart of the Day email.



How much is a unique visitor worth on the Internet? Depends on who you are.

Amazon (e-commerce) is generating $189 per user. Google (search) is generating $24 per user. Facebook (social networking) is only generating $4 per user according to this chart from JP Morgan’s Imran Khan.

Khan is optimistic Facebook starts bringing in more revenue over time. He sees Facebook as a new platform for the web and thinks it will be able to pick up revenue from applications and games.

