CHART OF THE DAY: The #1 Performing Retail Stock This Year

Pretty interesting chart from Deutsche Bank retail guru Charles Grom showing the performance of various retailers this year.



At first blush, it’s not that easy to divine a pattern.

The #1 performing stock is Dollar Tree (ultra-low end). The next best stock though is Whole Foods (ultra-high end). The next one is another dollar store. Wal-Mart is up, while Target is down. Nordstrom (JWN) is up, while Saks (SKS) is down.

It seems the one place you don’t want to be is the middle (Target), as both the high end and the low end have done best.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.