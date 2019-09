Something weird here… The retail sales rebound certainly looks like a “V”.



But weren’t consumers supposed to be dead? Yeah, you thought so, and that’s the sound of your pre-conceived notions being blown up.

(Note that we’re almost past the peak, all-time month for retail sales).

