CHART OF THE DAY: Here's Why The Mobile Ad Market Is Still Small

Your phone is still not a tool for commerce, according to new research from e-commerce specialist, ATG.



ATG surveyed 1,054 people asking them how they browse and research products, as well as how they make purchases. As you can see in the chart below, people aren’t yet using mobile phones for either researching or buying products.

This is the result of just a few people using the mobile web still. While smartphones are growing, they’re still a tiny part of the market’s handsets overall (~21% now.)

Regardless, it’s important to keep this in mind when thinking about the mobile ad market. Purchasing intent is one of the key drivers of advertising. If people aren’t using mobile phones when thinking about buying things, there’s no reason to advertise. The US mobile ad market was only worth $416 million in 2009, according to eMarketer.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.