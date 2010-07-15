CHART OF THE DAY: Here's Why Hyper Republicans Are Going To Crush The Democrats This Year

If elections are even half won simply by voter turnout, then this chart shows why the Democrats are toast this year. Republicans have far more momentum than at any other time in two decades, according to survey data from Pew Research.



56% of Republican voters are ‘more enthusiastic’ about voting this year, while only 42% of Dems are. This is shown below.

As usual, should the Democrats’ voter turnout prove far weaker than the Republicans’, then they’ll have the young to blame:

Pew:

Younger voters favour the Democratic candidate in their district by a wide margin, yet only half say they are certain to vote. People 50 and older heavily favour the Republican candidate and about eight-in-10 say they are certain to vote.

Come on, Dems… it’s time to forget about ‘policies’ and just focus on rolling out P. Diddy with some more Vote Or Die shirts…

