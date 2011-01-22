CHART OF THE DAY: visualising The GOP's Dramatic Spending Cuts

For those Americans that hoped a new, Republican House of Representative would roll out a full blooded deficit trimming plan, well you finally have it.



The Republican Study Committee released their bill yesterday and it includes cutting funding to AmeriCorps and Senior Corps, an end to union activities for Federal employees, and numerous other cuts.

The “Spending Reduction Act of 2011” calls for a total of $2.5 trillion in cuts and aims to bring the U.S. back to the level of spending of 2005 in a short period of time.

It’s unlikely this bill will, in anyway, be passed as it stands right now. But its important to note that, when the debate kicks off, this will be what Republicans will be fighting for.

Check out the full list of the biggest cuts the Republicans want to make >

