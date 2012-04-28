CHART OF THE DAY: REMINDER: This Is What's Crushing GDP

A quick reminder: What’s holding GDP back is the drag on government spending. Austerity, basically.



As Simone Foxman pointed out, today’s number wasn’t that bad.

Personal consumption rose quite nicely. Other private numbers were fine.

What got crushed: Government spending.

Karl Smith clarifies:

Federal Government: Subtracted 0.46 pts. SMACK. That is much bigger than expected and almost all comes from military drawdown. Two big quarters in a row of shrinking military expenditures.

State and Local: Subtracted 0.14. Surprisingly high and looks like its coming from lack of highway investment. What the political endgame on that is I don’t know.

Here’s chart showing American austerity.

