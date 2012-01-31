CHART OF THE DAY: Redbox, Not Netflix, Is The Nation's Largest DVD-Renter

From 2010 to 2011, Redbox’s percentage of the physical-disc rental market increased from 25% to 37%, according to market research firm NPD Group. (via Deadline)



Meanwhile, Netflix’s share stayed flat, despite the Qwikster debacle and Reed Hastings’ statement that DVD-by-mail subscribers will decrease steadily from here on out. Brick-and-mortar stores like Blockbuster lost 7%. And video on demand continues to increase in popularity, now accounting for 31% of all rentals.

