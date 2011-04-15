CHART OF THE DAY: There Are 20-Year-Old Kids Who Have Never Seen The Red Wings Miss The Playoffs

The NHL’s second-season started last night with five match-ups, including the Western Conference 3-seed Detroit Red Wings, who opened with a win over Phoenix.



And if playoff experience has any factor in the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Red Wings could be in line for many more wins before their season is over.

Below is a look at the teams in this year’s playoffs and the number of consecutive seasons that team has appeared in the postseason. The Red Wings lead the way with their 20th consecutive playoff appearance.

The next-longest streak belongs to the San Jose Sharks, who have only participated in the playoffs each of the last seven seasons.

There is also a high level of consistency in the NHL. Of this year’s 16 playoff teams, 13 were in the playoffs a year ago.

