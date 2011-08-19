CHART OF THE DAY: What Happens To Stocks If Profits Don't Collapse?

The market is behaving as if a severe recession is in the offing.



But what if it isn’t?

What if this is all about a European panic that can be solved?

Citigroup has looked at what stocks typically do after a 20% correction that don’t see a subsequent earnings collapse.

Basically, stocks will rise, by at least 20% on average, over the coming 12 months.

It could even be as high as a 40% gain.

Again, this is assuming the economy doesn’t collapse. The latest data out today is not reassuring.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.