CHART OF THE DAY: The Death Of Music Industry Is Much Worse Than We Thought

Earlier this week we published a chart showing the utter collapse of music sales during the digital era.



One reader took issue with our chart, saying it didn’t capture the full collapse of the business because it wasn’t inflation adjusted. He produced the chart below saying, music sales are down 64% from their peak, not 45% as the other chart suggested.

For more on how this chart was produced, and other data on the music industry see: The REAL Death Of The Music Industry

