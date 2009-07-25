CHART OF THE DAY: The Life Of A Palm Springs Home

Today’s chart is pretty self-explanatory. It’s the price of a single family house (with data from RedFin) in Palm Springs, CA. Watch it do a round trip from 2001 to 2009. The dip started in 2008, and we took a stab at what that buyer was probably thinking. (via PlanetMoney)



