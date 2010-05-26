CHART OF THE DAY: Microsoft Spends Eight Times As Much On R&D As Apple

Apple has done an incredible job growing while remaining fiscally disciplined, SAI contributor Steve Cheney wrote in a post we published yesterday. One of data points Steve used to bolster his case is Apple’s low R&D spending as compared to its rivals.



We’ve charted it out, and as you can see, Apple’s R&D spend is the second smallest in the land of tech giants.

