CHART OF THE DAY: Radio Reaches More People Than The Web

More adults come into contact with broadcast radio than the Internet, according to a Nielsen analysis of a Council for Research Excellence (CRE) study.



The CRE physically watched consumers throughout the day to see how they consume media. Unsurprisingly, people see live television the most. It reaches 95% of adults. After that it’s radio at 77%, the Web at 64%, newspapers at 35%, and magazines at 27%.

The radio versus Internet thing is a bit surprising till you remember radio can play passively in the background in cars and offices. The Internet is something you have to actively seek.

