SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Ryan Fitzpatrick Was The NFL's Best QB In Week One

The first week of the NFL is now in the books. And one of the big story lines were the big quarterback performances produced despite the lockout-shortened off-season.



The biggest surprise may have been Cam Newton’s historic debut which produced 422 passing yards in a losing effort. But how did that rank among the other big passing efforts?

The first week of the NFL also gives us our first look at ESPN’s attempt to reinvent the antiquated quarterback rating formula with their own stat, Quarterback Rating (QBR).

While Newton’s performance was great, it was far from the best game of the weekend. That belongs to Ryan Fitzpatrick of the Buffalo Bills, who was 17-25 with 208 yards, 4 touchdowns and no interceptions in a 41-7 win over the Chiefs.

Was that better than Newton’s 422 yards? Or Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 312 yards and 3 TDs? Or Drew Brees who tossed 3 TDs along with 419 yards and no interceptions? We’ll let you be the judge.

As for the worst performance of the weekend, QBR says it was Kerry Collins. He was just 16-31 and 197 yards in the Colts 34-7 opening week loss. Yet somehow, that was worse than Donovan McNabb who was 7-15 for 39 yards, one TD and one INT.

Here is a look at the 10 best and 10 worst performances from week one according to QBR.

