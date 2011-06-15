CHART OF THE DAY: What Professional Investors Think About QE3

Joe Weisenthal
With QE2 winding down in a matter of days, and the recovery clearly weakening, everyone wants to know if the Fed will ease some more.

Bank of America did a survey of pro investors, asking whether they expect another round of monetary fiscal stimulus from Bernanke.

The answer: They overwhelmingly don’t think we’ll get more juice. As for those who do, there’s a range of expectations about when it will arrive.

chart of the day, qe3, june 2011

