CHART OF THE DAY: What Professional Investors Think About QE3

With QE2 winding down in a matter of days, and the recovery clearly weakening, everyone wants to know if the Fed will ease some more.



Bank of America did a survey of pro investors, asking whether they expect another round of monetary fiscal stimulus from Bernanke.

The answer: They overwhelmingly don’t think we’ll get more juice. As for those who do, there’s a range of expectations about when it will arrive.

