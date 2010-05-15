CHART OF THE DAY: Why The Gold Bull Market Is Just Getting Started

Joe Weisenthal, Kamelia Angelova
In his latest note, David Rosenberg makes the case that the bull run can continue in part by comparing it to other bull runs.

As you can see below, gold’s huge rally isn’t anything compared to what other markets have seen. If you think there’s a “bubble” now, you’re not even in the right ballpark, he argues.

His call is for $3,000 and argues that if gold were to reach its old “price to world GDP peak” it could go to $5300.

chart of the day, Putting The Gold Rally In Context With Prior Secular Bull Markets, may 2010

