CHART OF THE DAY: Are You Ready To Pay $31,000 For Health Insurance?

If healthcare inflation continues at the same pace it has over the last 5 years, then you’ll be paying $31,000/year for health insurance for your family by the year 2019, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.



If we’re really lucky, and it’s only as bad as it was over the last 10 years, then you’ll only be paying $24,180 per year.

What, you don’t pay for health insurance cause your employer pays for it? Get real. It’s just coming out of your salary.

