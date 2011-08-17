CHART OF THE DAY: We Are Japan, Part #54903512

Joe Weisenthal
If you look at the progression of the US stock market boom and bust, it’s easy to see comparisons to the long deflationary slog experienced by Japan.

What’s more, we have a similar monetary structure (our own currency, with mostly domestically-owned, domestically denominated debt), and we’re facing a similar crisis (too much private sector debt).

Anyway, the Treasury market shows it as well.

The spread between current Treasury yields and yields on Japanese Government Bonds has hit a new multi-decade low.

And beyond that, the progression of the Treasury yield collapse has has gone at a similar pace.

This chart comes from Nomura’s Richard Koo, lining up 10-year yields between Japan and the US at the start of their respective crisis.

Bottom line: Yields have a lot longer to fall if you think Japan is a good guide.

