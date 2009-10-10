CHART OF THE DAY: Springloaded Profits Can Jump Much Higher

There’s a big debate about where profits are headed, and what, exactly, the market is looking for. In his rebuttal to David Rosenberg’s bearish prognostications, Eddy Elfenbein created this chart of profits as a share of GDP. They’re clearly compressed, and if they revert to a historical standard, it means earnings have some spring in them.



