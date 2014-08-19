CHART OF THE DAY: Prezi, The Hip Alternative To Microsoft's PowerPoint, Has Great Australian Support

Prezi co-founders Peter Halacsy, Peter Arvai and Adam Somlai-Fisher.

The chart below could worry some execs over at Microsoft.

It shows online presentation software Prezi’s Australian and New Zealand user growth which the company says is now more than one million and claims have all been “acquired organically”.

Prezi customers include Telstra, Zurich, MLC and Rio Tinto, and the speed of growth makes Australia one of Prezi’s top 10 markets globally.

“Prezi is turning its attention to the ANZ region as one of its key growth markets, and we’re keen to accelerate adoption of our popular cloud-based, zoomable presentation platform,” Drew Banks, head of international at Prezi said.

Founded in 2009, and with offices in San Francisco and Budapest, the company has more than 45 million users around the world.

