CHART OF THE DAY: President Obama's NCAA Bracket Looks Better Than Yours

In ESPN.com’s “Tournament Challenge,” 5.9 million brackets were filled out. And after two rounds, only 7,548 brackets have done better than President Obama’s.



President Obama started out on fire, correctly picking 29 of the 32 first-round match-ups. Only 491 of the 5.9 million brackets had more correct picks (none of the submitted brackets were perfect after the first round). He cooled off a bit in the second round, with the big blow coming when Pittsburgh became just the sixth one-seed to fail to reach the Sweet 16 in the last 11 years.

President Obama is one of 12 “featured brackets,” that includes among others, Bill Simmons, Dick Vitale, Phil Hellmuth and Snoop Dogg. The chart below shows the actual points (inside the bars) and percentile rankings (above the bars) of those featured brackets.

And by the way, Snoop Dog does indeed have 420 points after two rounds. Oy vey…

