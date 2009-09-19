CHART OF THE DAY: Heads They Win, Tails We Lose

This week the very first PPIP (remember that?) pilot program was launched. Under the plan, Residential Credit Solutions managed to buy $1.3 billion worth of toxic loans from the failed Franklin Bank, while only having to put down $64 million. The rest comes from taxpayer-guaranteed leverage. Mike Konczal at Rortybomb put together this chart, which spells it out pretty clearly. If the assets decline in value, you, the taxpayer, are on the hook. If they go up, you only split half the profits.



Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.