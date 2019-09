Niall Ferguson has a new presentation on the decline of the West.



You can disagree with his conclusions about the inevitability of the West’s decline, and the rise of the East, but this point seems pretty clear.

The population of the West as a percentage of the world is obviously on the wane.

