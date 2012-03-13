CHART OF THE DAY: How To Spend A Night In A Private Prison

Today we saw an unusual analyst report: It was a report from Barclays offering a ‘virtual tour’ of a private prison.



In addition to the description of the facilities, the report by Manav Patnaik also offers up some industry stats, including the pie chart below on the types of criminals at private prison facilities.

So the question is: How does the private prison population compare to the prison population as a whole?

It’s not that different. but it seems a bit more skewed towards violent offenders.

Per this Bureau of Justice Statics report (pdf.) these are some stats on the state prison population as a whole:

In 2008, drug offenders made up 251,000 of 1,365,4000 for about 18.4% of the population.

Murder and manslaughter accounted for 189,000 of 1,365,400 or about 13.8% of the population.

Sexual assault offenders make up about 7% of the population.

So again, not wildly different, but private prisons do seem more skewed towards the violent.

