CHART OF THE DAY: Coca-Cola Is The Biggest Brand On Facebook By A Mile

Facebook recently announced that it now has more than 1 million active advertisers on its social network.



One way brands can reach out to people is through their brand pages. Just about every major company has a Facebook presence of some sort, but which one is the biggest?

The answer is Coca-Cola. By a mile. Here’s a look of how many people follow Coca-Cola on Facebook versus other top brands from BI Intelligence.

