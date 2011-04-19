CHART OF THE DAY: The iPhone Makes Point And Shoot Cameras Obsolete

Today’s chart comes from MG Siegler of TechCrunch, who took a look at data on which cameras people took photos they later uploaded to Flickr.



As you can see the iPhone 4 usage is soaring, and is on track to become the number one camera on Flickr.

As smartphone cameras improve they’re going to end up clobbering digital point and shoots just like they clobbered the Flip camera.

