CHART OF THE DAY: Barack Obama's Monster Online Advertising Campaign

comScore has a new report out about the state of web properties. Most of it is stuff we’ve covered in the past. Google dominates search, Facebook is a popular site, etc.



In the middle of the report, this chart really jumped out at us. It compares Barack Obama’s online display ads to Mitt Romney’s display ads. The gap between the two is stunning. We’re not going to say anything about the correlation between online spending and winning an election, we just can’t believe the gap between the two candidates.

Photo: comScore

