CHART OF THE DAY: Play Apple's Guidance Game!

Apple, which reports June quarter earnings tomorrow, is known for dramatically low-balling its profit guidance, and then miraculously blowing out its “expectations.” Since December, 2006, Apple has topped its quarterly EPS guidance by an average 39%, and its revenue guidance by an average 7%.



So what does that mean for tomorrow? Based on Apple’s midpoint June quarter guidance of $0.98 EPS and $7.8 billion in sales, history suggests Apple will report $1.36 earnings per share on $8.35 billion of revenue. The Street “expects” less: Consensus stands at $1.16 EPS on $8.18 billion of revenue.

