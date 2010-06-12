CHART OF THE DAY: The Wonderful Pixar Money Machine

Pixar’s next film, Toy Story 3, hits theatres in one week. In anticipation of the event, we decided to take a look at the worldwide gross box office sales for previous Pixar films.



As you can see, Pixar’s movies are money machines. On just worldwide box office sales alone, Pixars films have racked up over $5 billion in sales. The smallest grossing film in the bunch, Toy Story, was the number three highest grossing film the year it was released.

In fact, no Pixar film has ever NOT been a top 10 grossing film in the year it was released.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.