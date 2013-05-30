CHART OF THE DAY: Photo Uploads Are Exploding, Thanks Largely To Snapchat

We are currently uploading 500 million photos a day, says Kleiner Perkins partner Mary Meeker in her latest presentation on the state of the Internet.



She predicts that increases as the year goes along. By the end of the year, daily photo sharing could be double what it was in the year prior, says Meeker.

She says the increase in photo uploads and sharing is being driven by Instagram, Facebook, and Snap Chat, the photo sharing platform that deletes images a few seconds after they’ve been posted.

