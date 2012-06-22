CHART OF THE DAY: The Philly Fed Collapse

The big economic datapoint of the day was the collapse of the Philly Fed Index.



The Philly Fed Index is a closely-watched measure of the regional manufacturing economy.

The survey looks at all kinds of items (employment, new orders, cost of goods, etc.) but the general headline number — which came in at -16.6 basically tells the story.

As you can see based on the greyish line, it’s collapsed, and is near its lowest levels since the recession ended.

Photo: Philly Fed

