CHART OF THE DAY: Why The Next Jobs Report Could Be A Real Monster

The next Non-Farm Payrolls report (AKA The Jobs Report) is in two weeks, but as we noted earlier, a string of good data is already getting people excited.



Ben White at Morning Money posted this chart provided to him by Jack Ablin at Harris Private Bank, which compares the employment sub-component of the Philly Fed Report against the Non-Farm Payrolls report.

If history is a guide, expect a monster.

