CHART: Phablets Are Exploding In Popularity As Apple Readies Its 5.5-Inch IPhone

Apple is expected to introduce two large-screened smartphones on Sept. 9, and it couldn’t come at a better time. According to Business Insider Intelligence, the market for large-size phones — also called “phablets,” or tablet-size phones — is skyrocketing, compared to the individual smartphone and tablet categories, which are also both on the rise, though not as dramatically.

BII defines a “phablet” as a phone with a screen size of 5 inches or higher; market research firm IDC says a “phablet” has a 5.5-inch screen or bigger. But with Apple rumoured to introduce a 5.5-inch iPhone at its Sept. 9 event, BII believes the phablet segment will rise at a compound annual growth rate of 27% in the next five years, topping 1.5 billion units shipped in 2019. In general, phones’ screen sizes have gotten bigger each year on average — before 2011, most phones measured between 2.5 and 4 inches, but since 2013, there are hardly any new sub 4-inch phones out there.

