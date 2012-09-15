CHART OF THE DAY: The Collapse Of The Microsoft-Intel Monopoly

Jay Yarow
Here’s an awesome chart from Horace Dediu of Asymco that shows the collapse of Microsoft and Intel’s monopoly in personal computing. It’s been making the rounds today.

As you can see, Android and Apple have successfully eaten into Wintel’s marketshare. That’s not to say Microsoft is going to collapse. It has a number of successful businesses. It’s just not going to run the world like it once did.

chart of the day, Personal Computing Platforms, september 2012

Photo: Horace Dediu, Asymco

